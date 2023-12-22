Needham & Company LLC Raises Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $18.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.14.

ATEC stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Alphatec has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Demski purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,787. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 59,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $771,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,452,736 shares in the company, valued at $70,885,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Demski bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,787. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

