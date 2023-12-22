Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Nestlé by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Nestlé by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $113.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $106.81 and a 1-year high of $131.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.26.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

