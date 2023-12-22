Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $113.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $106.81 and a 1-year high of $131.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.26.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
