Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Gregory K. Peters Sells 7,230 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NFLX opened at $491.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.33. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.42.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

