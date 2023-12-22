Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Lifted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.42.

Netflix Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $491.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $440.56 and a 200-day moving average of $427.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

