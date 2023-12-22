New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC) Insider Purchases A$249,750.00 in Stock

New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Haynes purchased 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$249,750.00 ($167,617.45).

New World Resources Limited engages in the exploration and redevelopment of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Antler copper project situated near the east of Yucca in northwestern Arizona; the Javelin VMS project covering approximately 4,000 acres located near Antler project in Arizona; and the Tererro copper-gold-zinc VMS project located near north-east of the city of Albuquerque in northern New Mexico.

