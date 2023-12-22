New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.06 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 163.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,399,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 868,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,637,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.