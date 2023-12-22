NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Gap Down to $34.75

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.75, but opened at $33.85. NexPoint Residential Trust shares last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 26,084 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXRT. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 163.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 264,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,143,000 after acquiring an additional 260,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 172,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

