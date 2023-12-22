NFT (NFT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00017266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,619.25 or 0.99994379 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012167 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010221 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003577 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

