NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 36,684,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 51,250,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

NIO Stock Up 4.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NIO by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NIO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NIO by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NIO by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

