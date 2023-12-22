Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.25.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $459.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $473.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $547.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

