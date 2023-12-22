Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Cut by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Novartis by 88.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $98.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average is $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

