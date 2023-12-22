Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.2% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NVO opened at $103.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

