Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Nutanix makes up about 2.0% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 45,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,610,242.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,502.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,290,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,121.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 45,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,610,242.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 470,745 shares of company stock worth $18,804,049. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 1.28. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

