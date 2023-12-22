NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Up to $8.12

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $8.30. NWTN shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 2,960 shares traded.

NWTN Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

