Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $825.95 million and $174.59 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,306.23 or 0.05293571 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00021963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00025746 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.11665474 USD and is up 24.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $126,391,328.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.