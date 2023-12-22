Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after purchasing an additional 356,900 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $6,146,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 141.0% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,874 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

