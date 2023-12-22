Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) and Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Financial Contrast

Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) and Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ohmyhome and Newmark Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A Newmark Group 0.66% 14.67% 4.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ohmyhome and Newmark Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohmyhome 0 0 0 0 N/A Newmark Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Newmark Group has a consensus price target of $9.06, indicating a potential downside of 12.69%. Given Newmark Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than Ohmyhome.

0.7% of Ohmyhome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Newmark Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Newmark Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ohmyhome and Newmark Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohmyhome $5.24 million 5.09 -$2.28 million N/A N/A Newmark Group $2.71 billion 0.66 $83.28 million $0.09 115.35

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ohmyhome.

Summary

Newmark Group beats Ohmyhome on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services. In addition, it provides home renovation and furnishing services; home services, including cleaning, painting, and related services for the upgrading and maintenance needs of homeowners; professional moving services; relocating services; and insurance referral services. Further, the company offers project management services for interior decoration projects of residential and commercial units; and engages in distributing technology platform product for property management firms and developers to facilitate communication, facility booking, fee, and tax payments. Ohmyhome Limited was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services. Its occupier services and products comprise tenant representation; real estate management technology systems; workplace and occupancy strategy; global corporate consulting; project management; account and transaction management; and lease administration and facilities management services. The company provides its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, and developers, as well as lenders and multi-national corporations. It operated offices on various continents. The company was formerly known as Newmark Knight Frank and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. Newmark Group, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

