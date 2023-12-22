OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,836 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.73. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $531.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

