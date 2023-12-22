OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 528 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equinix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.33.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $801.60 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $640.92 and a 52-week high of $824.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $770.69 and a 200-day moving average of $768.76. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $4.26 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

