OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 95.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,719,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,591,000 after acquiring an additional 837,703 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 674,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 339,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XT opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $59.49.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.