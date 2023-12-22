OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.82.

Pool Trading Up 1.3 %

POOL opened at $395.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.86. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $295.95 and a 52 week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.