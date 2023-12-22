OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $383,000 in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $320.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.36. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

