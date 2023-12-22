OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $176.62 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,339 shares of company stock worth $10,615,559 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

