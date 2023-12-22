OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,394 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in GSK by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in GSK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,041 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GSK by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Trading Up 1.7 %

GSK stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

