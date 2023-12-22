OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,716 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $247.35 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $167.63 and a one year high of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

