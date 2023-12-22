OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $497,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $78.62 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

