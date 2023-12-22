OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after buying an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,698,000 after acquiring an additional 964,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 659.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,350,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 147,593 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

