OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

