OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.76

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.76 and last traded at $49.63, with a volume of 93265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Barclays started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

