Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 167.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 591,200 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $66,424,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $133.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average is $130.79. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $316.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

