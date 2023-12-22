Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after buying an additional 3,645,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $158.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,771 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

