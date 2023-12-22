Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 205 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Twilio were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.73.

Twilio Trading Up 1.6 %

TWLO opened at $76.18 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,014,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,279. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

