Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.