Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 4,999 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SQM shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 4.4 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6094 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.