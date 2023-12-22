Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Boosted by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.3% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.6% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.48. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

