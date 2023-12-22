Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,281 ($28.85).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXIG. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($39.21) to GBX 2,955 ($37.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.82) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,355 ($29.78) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,036.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,265.43. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of GBX 1,634 ($20.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,276.70, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,941.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Neil A. P. Carson acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,021 ($25.56) per share, for a total transaction of £323,360 ($408,954.09). In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,022 shares of company stock worth $32,381,009. 10.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Free Report

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.