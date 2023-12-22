Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 0.5% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,987 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,543,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $300.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.11, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

