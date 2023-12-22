Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PANW. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $279.67.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $299.40 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.11, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

