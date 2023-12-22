Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 39,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 70,001 shares.The stock last traded at $20.03 and had previously closed at $19.80.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $24,873,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $5,073,000.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

