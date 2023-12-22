Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.920-2.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.4 %

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

