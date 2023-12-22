Paul Davies Acquires 3,600,000 Shares of Freehill Mining Limited (ASX:FHS) Stock

Freehill Mining Limited (ASX:FHS – Get Free Report) insider Paul Davies bought 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$10,800.00 ($7,248.32).

Freehill Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

Freehill Mining Company Profile

Freehill Mining Limited engages in the mining and exploration of mineral resources in Chile. The company explores for iron ore, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Yerbas Buenas project covering 1250 hectares and located in north of the city of Coquimbo-La Serena, Chile. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

