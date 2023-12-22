Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-4.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70. Paychex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.740 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Barclays raised Paychex from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day moving average is $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Paychex by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

