Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.700-4.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Paychex also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.74 EPS.

Paychex Stock Down 7.0 %

Paychex stock opened at $118.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.37. Paychex has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Paychex by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

