PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.57.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.53. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $72.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, insider William Herbert Chang sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $909,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,954.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider William Herbert Chang sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $909,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,954.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,301 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

