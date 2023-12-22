Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.40

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 27763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $116.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.95 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

In related news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,710.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,129.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,710.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,129.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,871 shares in the company, valued at $969,515.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 18.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,471,000 after buying an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 56.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after buying an additional 374,144 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $5,383,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $5,287,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 117,756 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

