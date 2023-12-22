PFG Advisors Buys 7,035 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

