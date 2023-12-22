PFG Advisors Has $2.03 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $187.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.77 and a 200-day moving average of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

