PFG Advisors Purchases 147 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,354,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

MDY stock opened at $506.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $461.23 and a 200 day moving average of $469.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $510.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

