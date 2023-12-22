PFG Advisors Reduces Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,751 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average of $97.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $83.08 and a 52 week high of $105.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

