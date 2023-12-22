PFG Advisors Sells 1,548 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,407,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $146,369,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,180,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,263,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

